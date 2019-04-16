Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

Parishioner shot in leg while trying to assist man shot in initial attack at Church of Christ

Paul Derkach was one of the victims of the April 14 shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ. He is recovering in hospital in Kamloops. (File Photo)

Funds are being raised for both the family of the man killed in the shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ and another man who was wounded.

A gunman walked into the church during a morning gathering on Sunday, April 14, and shot both men.

Twenty-five-year-old Matrix Savage Gathergood has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and disguising his face with intent to commit an offence.

Gordon Parmenter was killed in the shooting and a GoFundMe page identifies the other victim as Paul Derkach.

A GoFundMe page originally set up to raise funds for Gordon and his wife Peggy after their trailer was destroyed in March by a fire which police have called suspicious, now serves as a memorial fund. Funds raised will go to assisting Peggy in this trying time.

“At this point funds have only been used to manage the day-to-day costs including clothing, replacing things like dishes, etc.,” writes the Parmenter’s granddaughter Nicolette on the GoFundMe page. “Peggy now faces the task of finding a more permanent home including furnishing it, now without Gordon. Funds will still be used for home furnishings and managing the expenses of maintaining a temporary household and building a permanent household.”

According to the GoFundMe page benefiting Derkach, he will face a long road to recovery. The page states he was shot in the leg when the gunman returned to the church in a second attack after the first left Gordon wounded. Derkach was shot as he attended to Gordon, who the page said was like a father to him.

Derkach was taken to hospital in Kamloops by air ambulance where he received surgery on his badly-injured lower right leg.

“Paul is devoted to his family and his church family, and is an amazing, loving dad and grandpa to his daughters and many grandkids. He is actively involved in his community and is well known as a kind friend and light to so many people. We are so thankful he is still here with us,” the GoFundMe page reads.

The stated goal of the campaign is to raise enough money to cover five months of living expenses for Derkach.

The newly-created campaign to raise funds for Derkach has received $785 of its $10,000 goal and the fund for the Parmenters has raised $12,516.

