Funds pour in for Vancouver Island man who fell ill on Okanagan vacation

More than $40,000 raised on GoFundMe campaign for coach Clint

A family vacation to the Okanagan turned medical nightmare is the reality for one Vancouver Island man.

Clint Murgatroyd fell ill days into his family trip to Kelowna and on Monday, July 29, he was admitted to the Kelowna General Hospital with an unknown prognosis.

A fundraising campaign was started on behalf of the Murgatroyd family and more than $40,000 was raised, surpassing the goal of $25,000 in only six days.

A rare bacterial infection is attacking Murgatroyd’s body causing septic shock shutting down his kidneys and damaging other organs. The man was put into a medically induced coma and underwent two surgeries to remove the infection.

Cheryl, Murgatroyd’s wife, has been staying in a hotel nearby. The funds raised will offer relief to the family so they can focus on getting well.

“Clint is an amazing family man and contributes a lot to his community as he coaches hockey, baseball and much more,” the GoFundMe campaign reads.

An update provided by Cheryl on Wednesday said Murgatroyd is still on dialysis, but he was moved from the intensive care unit to the internal medicine team floor for further assessment.

The comment section of the fundraising campaign is flooded with words of well wishes and support for Murgatroyd, his wife and their children.

