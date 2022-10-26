A procession carrying the body of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen as it drives past the RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A procession carrying the body of RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang is seen as it drives past the RCMP headquarters in Surrey, B.C. Friday, October 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Funeral march and service at Olympic Oval for Const. Shaelyn Yang: RCMP

Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death

Mounties say a regimental funeral will be held next Wednesday for British Columbia RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang.

The 31-year-old officer was stabbed to death last week in a Metro Vancouver park while she helped a City of Burnaby employee notify a man in a tent that he wasn’t allowed to live in the park.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jongwon Ham has been charged with first-degree murder in Yang’s death and remains in custody.

Mounties say the service will be held at the Richmond Olympic Oval, which has the capacity for about 8,000 spectators.

Police say seating will be limited to include family, invited guests, officials and uniformed members who will take part in a funeral march for Yang.

A statement from the family is expected soon, although police say her relatives also need time and space as they go through the grieving process and prepare for the funeral.

RELATED: Cops at risk of violence when dealing with mentally ill, homeless: Vancouver officer

PoliceRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Catch-and-release horror story’: Kelowna killer’s release sparks debate in B.C. legislature
Next story
Record share of Canadians are immigrants or permanent residents, census shows

Just Posted

Consumer fireworks and sky lanterns are prohibited within the City of Vernon. (File photo)
Fireworks, sky lanterns grounded in Vernon

Dillon Angle has been missing since Wednesday, Oct. 19 after abandoning his vehicle in Vernon (RCMP)
Abandoned vehicle leads to search by Kelowna and Vernon RCMP

Vernon’s Alyssa Kyllo (delivering stone) teamed with Kelowna’s Tyrel Griffith to win the Nufloors Mixed Doubles Curling Classic at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press - file photo)
Vernon-Kelowna duo victorious at mixed doubles curling classic

Coldstream councillor Ruth Hoyte is the first female mayor in the district. (Contributed)
Hoyte makes history as Coldstream’s first female mayor

Pop-up banner image