Funtastic rocks despite fewer faces at Vernon ball tourney/music festival

Support will hit home following a successful return of Funtastic over the long weekend.
The slo-pitch tournament and music festival didn’t see as many teams turn out as in the past (112 versus the usual 160), nor as many people pack the beverage gardens for the three nights of entertainment. But still, the thousands of people who took in the June 30-July 2 festivities will result in significant support for local sporting groups.
“We as a board we’re thrilled with the turnout. It was amazing to see all the local support Friday and Saturday evening. It was great to be back after two long years away,” Funtastic Sports Society president Jamie Austin said.
While exact numbers aren’t known, Austin said the music festival was well attended.
For almost three decades, the Funtastic Sports Society has pitched in funding to not-for-profit agency partners and their programs that meet the sport and recreation needs within the community. It’s all made possible thanks to those who come and play ball and take in the A&W Music Festival, sponsors and the many volunteers who put in hours of time to pull the event off.
“I’d like to thank all our generous sponsors, dedicated volunteers, ball players and all that came to support our event,” said Austin.
And there were few upsets for Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, who maintained a uniformed presence at the event throughout the weekend, at the DND grounds, where the majority of the action took place.
“We’re happy to report that we did not encounter any significant issues,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Thank-you to all the participants, organizers and volunteers for all your hard work in making this year’s event a success.”
