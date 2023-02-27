Further Coldstream tax hike possible with Okanagan College grant request

If accepted, the grant will most likely consist of a 2.08 per cent tax hike on citizens, above the 8.4 already on the table

Okanagan College’s new Student Housing project is expected to be completed in 2024. Its capital costs are approximately $15.75 million. (Okanagan College website)

A grant request is being considered from Okanagan College (OC) that could see Coldstream taxes climb an extra two per cent above an already steep hike.

Council will discuss the request at tonight’s meeting, which is for $150,000, as a means to offset building costs for the new Student Housing and Child Care building that is currently under development at OC.

The new facility is being funded by the province, however cost escalation over the past couple of years has increased the total construction cost for the facility. According to OC, the $150,000 grant would represent just 0.7 per cent of project costs.

Council will decide on whether or not to provide the grant. If not, then OC will be forced to look elsewhere for funding of this amount.

If council does decide to provide the grant, they have two options for a funding source. The first, although not recommended, is re-allocating building permit fees. This avenue, as outlined in a council report, is not good business practice, as it could set a concerning precedence for other organizations to come forward looking for grants to cover these coasts.

The other means for funding would be through taxation, and a 2.08 per cent tax hike is recommended to cover the costs. Coldstream is already looking at an 8.4 per cent tax hike this year.

The council report provided more insight on building permit fees, explaining that they are collected as part of the process of managing development, and there is no option to waive fees, according to the building bylaw.

The Lavington Child Care facility, Coldstream Community Hall and Child Care Facility and Coldstream Station are examples of projects where building permit fees were levied. In 2022, the District collected over $516,000 in building permit fees, and they help fund the operations of the Development Services Department to reduce the taxation requirement for the services provided.

The Vernon Morning Star will provide a recap of the council meeting on Monday night. To view the full agenda, please click here.

