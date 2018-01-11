Future of village schools to be discussed

Meeting in Lumby Wednesday night on future of Bloom, Inglis and Cherryville Elementary

The future of Lumby schools will be front-and-centre Wednesday.

Vernon School District will host a public consultation session at Charles Bloom Secondary School at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.).

The school district’s Long Term School District Facility Plan, released in June 2016, showed the facility conditions in the Charles Bloom ‘family of schools,’ which include J.W. Inglis and Cherryville elementary schools, as being in poor or very poor condition.

Bloom and Cherryville Elementary were listed as being in very poor condition, while J.W. Inglis is listed as being in poor conditions.

Three options are included in the report:

Option 1 would replace Charles Bloom with a smaller-capacity school.

Option 2 would see major renovations to Bloom.

Option 3 would result in a replacement of Bloom as a new K-Grade 12 school, with alternatives for consolidating K-12 by moving elementary enrolment from Cherryville and J.W. Inglis, or alternatively only from Inglis to Bloom. Cherryville Elementary would continue as a K-6 school.

Options 1 and 3 are listed as the preferred choices in the report.

The school district also opens registrations for new students to the district, including Kindergarten students, and school transfer requests starting Monday, Jan. 15, 9 a.m., until Thursday, Feb. 15, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.