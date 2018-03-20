Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. (Wikimedia Commons)

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Princess-to-be Meghan Markle once practised her pistol shooting skills in Pitt Meadows.

Prince Harry’s fiance didn’t create a media ripple in 2009 when the actress, who played an FBI agent in the TV series Fringe, honed her skills on the range operated by the Thompson Mountain Sportsmen Association.

But the photos of her at the gun range have caused a stir in the UK.

A British tabloid obtained some of the photos of Markle in action and ran a story headlined “Meg my day,” and compared her shooting pose to Dirty Harry. The story runs alongside “delightful details” about the royal couple’s wedding cake.

The members of the Pitt Meadows gun club,, located at 21791 Ladner Rd., generally leave their famous visitors to practise on their own. So Markle’s visit was not a remarkable occasion.

“Back then, the activity was pretty heavy for a lot of actors,” said club president Dave Ruttan. “Out of respect, everybody in the club sort of leaves them alone.”

He noted there was a Thompson club member who worked as an armourer in the film industry, providing weaponry for movies, and he directed some famous traffic in the club’s direction.

“They [actors] have got to look like they’re comfortable holding a gun,” he said, and added that others simply enjoy shooting.

Ruttan said he is not surprised that actors have photos taken of themselves at the range.

“Everybody wants a picture of themselves with a gun.”

Markle is set to marry Prince Harry on May 19.

Previous story
New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.
Next story
Buildings evacuated due to SilverStar gas leak

Just Posted

Buildings evacuated due to SilverStar gas leak

Crews on-scene of natural gas leak on Pinnacles Road

Police seeking suspect in Vernon liquor store robbery

Suspect’s clothing is being analyzed for DNA

Former Kelowna councillor and radio talk show host Barrie Clark dies

Clark remembered as a fair-minded ‘statesman’ who saw the big picture when it came to Kelowna

Roots rocker coaxes beauty from the darkness

Edmonton’s Lindsey Walker brings her mellow rock tracks to Vernon’s Record City March 29

Researcher wants to change the way Canadians talk about drugs

While there are no easy answers when it comes to solving British… Continue reading

Wilkie returns home with three medals in tow

Paralympic champion returns home with a gold, silver and bronze from the 2018 PyeongChang games

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Parents respond to suicide alertness workshops

SafeTalk session discusses recognition and intervention awareness

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals of the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

Most Read