Gable Beach bench plans move ahead in Lake Country

Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed looks at property sale survey markings evident along the shoreline of Gable Beach. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

After saving their beach, Lake Country residents are beautifying it.

The Friends of Gable Beach association, made up of Carr’s Landing residents, has fundraised almost $1,400 to build a bench for the beach at Gable Beach Road end, which was originally approved by district council in May.

The bench came after Carr’s Landing residents fought the District of Lake Country’s decision to sell pieces of land adjacent to Gable Beach Road end and won.

“It was a feeling that we’re not just doing this for us at the moment, or our visitors, or our friends that come and stay. This is something the community really strongly felt from the get go, that this is something we’re doing for the future,” said Cara Reed, with Friends of Gable Beach.

“That this is part of a heritage that we’ve inherited and that we need to make sure that is there is five years time, in 20 years time. Carr’s Landing and Lake Country, in general, is not getting any smaller, but the vast majority of people who live in Lake Country are not on the lake.

“It was seen as too precious to let go.”

Gable Beach Road end is currently maintained by the district, and $25,000 worth of upgrades have been listed in its Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the next six to 10 years to improve its use.

