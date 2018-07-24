Carr’s Landing resident Cara Reed looks at property sale survey markings evident along the shoreline of Gable Beach. Image Credit: Barry Gerding/Black Press

Gable Beach bench plans move ahead in Lake Country

The bench will be installed hopefully in October, says a Friends of Gable Beach member

After saving their beach, Lake Country residents are beautifying it.

The Friends of Gable Beach association, made up of Carr’s Landing residents, has fundraised almost $1,400 to build a bench for the beach at Gable Beach Road end, which was originally approved by district council in May.

The bench came after Carr’s Landing residents fought the District of Lake Country’s decision to sell pieces of land adjacent to Gable Beach Road end and won.

“It was a feeling that we’re not just doing this for us at the moment, or our visitors, or our friends that come and stay. This is something the community really strongly felt from the get go, that this is something we’re doing for the future,” said Cara Reed, with Friends of Gable Beach.

“That this is part of a heritage that we’ve inherited and that we need to make sure that is there is five years time, in 20 years time. Carr’s Landing and Lake Country, in general, is not getting any smaller, but the vast majority of people who live in Lake Country are not on the lake.

“It was seen as too precious to let go.”

Gable Beach Road end is currently maintained by the district, and $25,000 worth of upgrades have been listed in its Parks and Recreation Master Plan for the next six to 10 years to improve its use.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. homicide cops probe death of 7-year-old girl

Just Posted

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Fires holding size while crews monitor new lightning strike spots

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region as of Tuesday afternoon.

Gable Beach bench plans move ahead in Lake Country

The bench will be installed hopefully in October, says a Friends of Gable Beach member

Campfire ban goes into effect Thursday

Large area in Interior will be under the ban, including the Okanagan and Shuswap regions

Casino and striking workers still at odds

Both sides claim they are willing to continue to negotiate

Splatsin man organizes walk against racism after seeing racist sign

Walk set to start July 28, 1 p.m. at Splatsin Community Centre

Video: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

Whitecaps coach all but confirms Alphonso Davies heading to Bayern Munich

Carl Robinson talks about the 17-year-old star joining the top club at the end of MLS season

Petronas secures 25% of LNG Canada

The deal will allow Petronas to develop its natural gas resource in northeast B.C.

Operation Little Black Dress reaching new heights for B.C. search and rescue group

Women hope to inspire others to fundraise for their search and rescue volunteers

Final week underway for Vernon Proms

Classical festival wraps up this weekend with free concert in Polson Park

Vest, Chai win on Maple Leaf Tour

Junior Golf tournament at the Okanagan Club

Pee Wee Legends defy major odds

Guest Langley coaches boost North Okanagan team of just 11 runners

Vernon councillor takes IHA to task over needle program

Dalvir Nahal surprised by authority’s lack of enthusiasm to get involved in buyback program

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

Most Read