GALLERY: Vernon Christian School has Hollywood sendoff for grad class

The 2020 graduating class from Vernon Christian School celebrated amid the COVID-19 pandemic on June 15-16, 2020. (VCS Contributed)
The 29 graduates of Vernon Christian School were given a ‘Hollywood’ sendoff with a pop-up physically-distanced drive-in film screening June 16, 2020. (VCS Contributed)
A Hollywood-like sign was created in honour of the drive-in graduation party celebrating Vernon Christian School’s Class of 2020 on June 16, 2020. (VCS Contributed)
Vernon Christian School gave its 29 graduates a Hollywood sendoff Tuesday night.

On the heels of a COVID-19 modified ceremony that saw grads cross the stage Monday, June 15, VCS principal Matt Driediger said the drive-in style grad party on June 16 would be a night to remember.

“The grad events have always been pretty unique and highly individualized,” Driediger said, noting the 2020 Class has faced its challenges after the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled all traditional celebrations.

A drive-in theatre-style graduation party was planned as a last resort to mark the monumental occasion.

“It’s been a way for them (the grads) to be seen and known and celebrated for how they are special and what they contributed,” he said. “I couldn’t bear the thought of not doing that in some form.”

Speeches, MC notes and teaching staff sendoffs were recorded in “Hollywood” fashion and a staffer with a “real gift for filmmaking” edited the video together before Tuesday night’s screening on a 40-foot screen on the school grounds, Driediger said.

Driediger said he was really impressed with how the school community rallied together and got creative to make the Hollywood sendoff a success.

More importantly, he said he was blown away with his students’ throughout these uncertain times.

“The students amazed me,” he said. “Their maturity through this; they maintained joyful, grateful posture, as for some it could have felt really deflating.”

He said he believes the novel coronavirus and the regulations that come with it to curb the spread of the virus have brought the graduating class together in a way.

“Although this (situation) is not something we’d choose,” he said, “I feel like (the grad) is better than other years because we have grown a lot in the process itself.”

It’s certainly a party no one will forget, he added.

