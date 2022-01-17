Gaming funds a win-win for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects

Five organizations to benefit from province’s Community Gaming Grants program

The Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 has received $250,000 from the province’s Community Gaming Grants program to assist with the goal of constructing a boathouse/training centre on Shuswap Lake. The groups is among five successful applicants for funding from the Shuswap and North Okanagan. (File photo)

North Okanagan-Shuswap organizations have hit the jackpot.

Five projects have received capital grants through the province’s Community Gaming Grants (CGG) program that will help local organizations expand and deliver better services.

Among the recipients is the Cherryville Community Food Bank Society, which receives $96,000 for a building expansion. Hamper distribution in the community has risen 30 per cent during the pandemic, and the food bank has also launched a frozen meal program, friendly visiting program and transportation service.

“We are so fortunate in the North Okanagan to have community organizations taking care of people,” said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu. “The Cherryville Food Bank does such incredible work for people in need, and I’m glad we’re able to support them. And I am incredibly excited that we’re already expanding childcare in Lumby, making sure that families have what they need to thrive.”

Lumby’s Bridge Educational Society receives $250,000 to expand their child care facility. Each classroom will be separated with entrances, kitchens and washrooms.

Other area projects awarded grants include:

• Spallumcheen, Caravan Farm Theatre Society, $53,000; to replace, repair and upgrade its wagon fleet which services its winter shows;

• Salmon Arm, Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society, $36,500; to purchase a van to remove transportation barrier and improve access to programs and services;

• Sicamous, Shuswap Lifeboat Society, $250,000; for an enclosed boathouse with a ready room for protective equipment.

The Capital Grants stream of the CGG supports not-for-profits and other community organizations to purchase, build, upgrade, or expand infrastructure that allows them to continue providing services or meet growing demand.

The Capital Grants stream is providing more than $5 million to 45 organizations across British Columbia for the 2021/22 fiscal year.

