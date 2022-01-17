Gaming funds a win-win for North Okanagan-Shuswap projects

North Okanagan-Shuswap organizations have hit the jackpot.
Five projects have received capital grants through the province’s Community Gaming Grants (CGG) program that will help local organizations expand and deliver better services.
Among the recipients is the Cherryville Community Food Bank Society, which receives $96,000 for a building expansion. Hamper distribution in the community has risen 30 per cent during the pandemic, and the food bank has also launched a frozen meal program, friendly visiting program and transportation service.
“We are so fortunate in the North Okanagan to have community organizations taking care of people,” said Vernon-Monashee MLA Harwinder Sandhu. “The Cherryville Food Bank does such incredible work for people in need, and I’m glad we’re able to support them. And I am incredibly excited that we’re already expanding childcare in Lumby, making sure that families have what they need to thrive.”
Lumby’s Bridge Educational Society receives $250,000 to expand their child care facility. Each classroom will be separated with entrances, kitchens and washrooms.
Other area projects awarded grants include:
• Spallumcheen, Caravan Farm Theatre Society, $53,000; to replace, repair and upgrade its wagon fleet which services its winter shows;
• Salmon Arm, Rise Up Indigenous Wellness Society, $36,500; to purchase a van to remove transportation barrier and improve access to programs and services;
• Sicamous, Shuswap Lifeboat Society, $250,000; for an enclosed boathouse with a ready room for protective equipment.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.