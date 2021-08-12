The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s gang team was in the Okanagan Aug. 3 to 7. (@cfseubc/Twitter)

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s gang team was in the Okanagan Aug. 3 to 7. (@cfseubc/Twitter)

Gang cops seize 2 kilos of illicit drugs, firearms during Okanagan visit

CFSEU officers were in the Okanagan patrolling between Kelowna and Vernon for five days this month

B.C.’s gang cops seized firearms and illicit drugs while patrolling the Kelowna, Lake Country and Vernon areas over five days at the beginning of August.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team was in the Okanagan between Aug. 3 and 7, their second Okanagan trip in 2021.

According to a news release, officers arrested “several individuals” and seized four firearms, ammunition, a Taser, knives and machetes, among other weapons.

READ MORE: Gang cops seize drugs, gun during vehicle stop in Kelowna

READ MORE: Man who survived recent Kelowna gangland shooting found dead at Enderby campground

They also found more than two kilograms of suspected fentanyl, meth, cocaine, GHB, mushrooms, a variety of pills and cash suspected to be related to drug trafficking. Samples of the drugs have been sent to Health Canada for analysis.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit deploys officers to communities across the province, targeting ongoing gang violence.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. gang problemKelownaLake CountryRCMPVernon

Previous story
Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland
Next story
UPDATE: Water back on in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing

Just Posted

A boat cruises Okanagan Lake while a helicopter buckets the White Rock Lake wildfire burning on the Westside Aug. 11. (Darren Wolf photo)
PHOTOS: White Rock Lake wildfire B.C.’s top priority

The District of Coldstream is discouraging swimmers from using Kal Beach after bacterial levels higher than Health Canada’s approved guidelines were discovered in the lake Thursday, Aug. 12. (Justin Ketterer - Contributed)
Swimming not recommended at popular Coldstream beach

A water quality advisory has been lifted for customer on the Mabel Lake water utility. (Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Water back on in Vernon’s Okanagan Landing

At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded its evacuation alert, in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, to include 56 properties. (CSRD image)
Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland