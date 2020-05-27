Gang task force takes down two people in Kelowna

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

CFSEU-BC, a team that targets organized crime and gang activity, were the officers involved in Wednesday mornings takedown of two individuals in Kelowna. The unit was assisting the Alberta Major Crimes Unit in executing search warrants related to one of its ongoing investigations.

———

Residents of The Flats II on Bedford Avenue woke to dogs barking and police yelling, about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP dressed in tactical gear and carrying guns, arrested two people in the courtyard of the building.

A man was tackled to the ground and arrested, while a woman was arrested a short time later. The woman is said to have lived in the building.

