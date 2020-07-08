Salmon Arm firefighters responded to a residential structure fire, a fully engulfed detached garage, at a property on on 60th Ave. NE in Canoe on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. (Contributed)

Garage destroyed by flames in Salmon Arm

Residential structure fire at Canoe property quickly extinguished

Salmon Arm firefighters responded to a residential structure fire in Canoe Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley said a report of the fire at a property on 60th Ave. NE – located behind the Apple Grove Motel – came in shortly after 10 p.m. on July 7.

Crews from Fire Hall 1 and 2 responded, and arrived on scene to find a detached garage fully engulfed.

Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour and a half. There was no other damage to surrounding buildings or properties.

“It was fairly small and quickly extinguished, but would be considered a total loss,” said Shirley, noting the property was unoccupied though its owners were there earlier that day.

Shirley said the fire department had investigators back at the scene the following day, attempting to determine the cause of the blaze.

Salmon Arm

