Garbage collection for Silver Star Road and in the Foothills area will be changing from Friday to Monday, beginning November 18, 2019. (Black Press file photo)

Garbage day changed from Friday to Monday in Vernon Foothills and Silver Star Road

This Friday, Nov. 15, will be the last collection before the switch to Mondays

Residents on Silver Star Road and the Foothills area of Vernon will soon have a change in their garbage routine to get used to.

Starting Nov. 18, garbage collection for these areas will be changed from Friday to Monday, the city announced on Tuesday.

The city said recycling schedules will not be affected as those collections are maintained by different service providers.

The schedule change is due to a significant increase in population in the Foothills, according to the city. Garbage collection in the area used to be done in half a day along with other portions of the city. But a new service dedicated to the area has had to be added.

“Switching to Monday collection for these properties will assist in continuing to offer a high level of service for all of Vernon,” a statement from the city read.

“Even though another day has been added to the collection schedule, there is no increase to the City’s operating budget for the service.”

The last Friday pick up for Silver Star Road and the Foothills will be this Friday, Nov. 15.

