Vernon garbage truck fire hosed down

Firefighters responding to Swan Lake RV Park and Campground

Vernon firefighters are responding to a waste management truck that has caught fire near the Swan Lake RV park.

Reports say the garbage in the back of the truck ignited and witnesses are putting water on it while awaiting firefighters’ arrival.

The truck is located at Swan Lake RV Park and Campground on Old Kamloops Road.

Witnesses said they were sitting at the beach when they saw flames from the back of the truck, but they weren’t sure how it started.

The RV park’s owner and a worker helped douse the fire with nearby hoses, usually intended for watering the grass, witnesses said.

A worker said the fire was contained to the back of the truck, but it could have been worse if the driver continued travelling down Old Kamloops Road.

The RV Park, located on Swan Lake, has been inundated with calls and reservations lately as COVID-19 has closed provincial parks for overnight campers.

More to come.

A waste management truck’s load caught fire near the Swan Lake RV Park and Campground May 19, 2020. (Google Maps)

