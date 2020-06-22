The driver of a garbage truck that rolled over into the ditch at the entrance to the North Okanagan Diversion and Disposal Facility south of Vernon just before 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, was not injured. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Garbage truck rolls onto side at Vernon landfill
Nobody injured in rollover that happened at entrance to facility just before 2 p.m. Monday, June 22
Traffic is still moving in and out of the North Okanagan Diversion and Disposal Facility on Birnie Road south of Vernon after a garbage truck rolled over at the entrance to the facility.
The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22.
The driver of the truck was not injured and was able to get out of the vehicle on their own.
The accident remains under investigation.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
auto accidentGarbage
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here