Garbage truck rolls onto side at Vernon landfill

The driver of a garbage truck that rolled over into the ditch at the entrance to the North Okanagan Diversion and Disposal Facility south of Vernon just before 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, was not injured. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Traffic is still moving in and out of the North Okanagan Diversion and Disposal Facility on Birnie Road south of Vernon after a garbage truck rolled over at the entrance to the facility.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

The driver of the truck was not injured and was able to get out of the vehicle on their own.

The accident remains under investigation.

