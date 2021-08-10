Garbage truck’s load catches fire in Vernon

Trash dumped on 25th Avenue, watered down by firefighters

A garbage truck’s contents were poured out onto 25th Avenue after catching fire Aug. 10, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

The contents of a garbage truck were dumped onto 25th Avenue out front of the Morning Star office Tuesday afternoon after igniting.

Smoke billowed from the back as the driver called it into the fire department.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were quick to respond, hosing the smouldering dumped contents.

An employee of the waste collection company said this happens regularly and is likely due to improperly discarded items mixing with household garbage.

“Don’t throw away batteries,” he said.

A loader will be brought to the scene to aid in the cleanup of the soaking trash pile.

#Vernon Fire is on scene, the load has been dumped and water is being applied. A crew member with the garbage company says this happens sometimes and people should not throw away batteries in household garbage. The official cause of the fire is unknown at this time. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/QpTXutF6W7 — caitlin clow (@caitleerach) August 10, 2021

READ MORE: White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation order lifts for 20 more properties

READ MORE: Boat washes up on Vernon lakeshore



newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.