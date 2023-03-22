The District of Coldstream’s spring garden waste and leaf drop-off program will begin on Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Pixabay photo)

Garden waste, leaf drop-off program ready for spring in Coldstream

The program starts April 2 and runs until May 28

Spring has sprung, which means residents will be looking to clear up their yard waste.

The District of Coldstream’s 2023 spring garden waste and leaf drop-off program begins Sunday, April 2. Garden waste must be placed in clear plastic bags, garden paper bags, or bundles with compostable twine.

That means no wire, no opaque plastic bags and no plastic ties.

The service is provided to Coldstream residents only, and proof of residency is required.

The transfer station is located at 10405 Middleton Drive and is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the following Sundays:

• April 2

• April 16

• April 23

• April 30

• May 7

• May 14

• May 21

• May 28

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
