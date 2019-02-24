Gas again flowing in Falkland

Community’s lone service station re-opens while renovations continue; selling gas and lottery only

The Kam-Ver-Land-O Petro Canada station in Falkland once again has gas.

Owners of the Highland Motel, located across Highway 97 from the outlet, have said the community’s only gas station is open for gas and lottery only, and has been since Saturday.

Calls to the station went directly to voice mail.

RELATED: No gas in Falkland as lone station closed for renovations

The station is open as renovations continue. It was renos that closed the outlet and left the community and travellers without gas for a period.

The stations said on social media and on signs posted on the side of its building that it would be closed for renovations until March 1.

A spokesperson for Suncor Energy said renos were to have been completed by Feb. 23, but were pushed back to March 1 because of adverse weather conditions.


