Gas jumps 14 cents at Vernon station

Gas prices are displayed as a motorist prepares to pump gas at a station in North Vancouver on May 10, 2011. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Prices at the pumps are on the rise in Vernon as one station rolled its marquee to 155.9 a litre.

Petro Canada’s sign on 25th Avenue and 43rd Street showed a price 14-cents higher than its Super Save neighbour across the street around noon.

Gas Buddy is reporting another Petro location on 27th Street is pumping at the same price.

Meanwhile, other stations are still selling fuel for 141.9 a litre.

Most stations in Kelowna are pumping at 155.9 a litre. Gas stations in Vancouver, however, are hovering around that 168.9-cent mark.

