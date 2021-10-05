Petro Canada pumps selling at 157.9 Tuesday, Oct. 5, while Super Save on is selling for 143.9. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Gas jumps 14 cents in Vernon

Petro Canada selling regular fuel for 157.9

The price of fuel has jumped 14 cents at, at least, one gas station in Vernon Tuesday afternoon.

The marquee at Petro Canada on 25th Avenue says regular fuel is pumping for 157.9 while across the street, Super Save Gas is still pumping at 143.9.

Pumps in Vancouver are floating around that 155.9-per-litre mark. Motorists can fill up in Kelowna between 146.9 and 148.9, according to GasBuddy. Most gas stations in Vernon are reportedly still pumping at 143.9.

Farmington, B.C., has the cheapest gas in the province at 127.9.

