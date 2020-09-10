Gas leak closes Vernon road

Vernon Fire Rescue Services would like to advise the public that a portion of Okanagan Landing Road (between Bench Road and Longacre Drive) is closed due to a natural gas leak.

There is no immediate danger to the public and FortisBC is on scene to assess and repair the line. Motorists and the public are asked to stay away from the area for safety purposes.

At approximately 4:40 p.m., VFRS was called to a report of a potential gas leak in the 7500 block of Okanagan Landing Road. FortisBC also attended the scene and confirmed the leak and its location. Bylaw Officers are assisting with traffic management.

The road will be reopened when it is safe to do so. VFRS thanks everyone for their patience.

