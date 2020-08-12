Several downtown businesses have been evacuated after a gas line was struck Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

WATCH: Gas line struck in downtown Vernon

Firefighters, police on scene near 32nd Avenue — more to come

A gas line has been struck on 32nd Avenue and 35th Street.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP are on scene of the reportedly “substantial” leak.

Fortis arrived on scene around 2:44 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2020, around 40 minutes after businesses were evacuated.

Police have set a perimeter around the site. Traffic is blocked near the Shoppers Drug Mart across from Frescho on 31st Avenue. Another RCMP vehicle is blocking traffic on 35th Avenue.

Traffic is moving more slowly due to the blockages.

Businesses on 31st Avenue have been evacuated between 34th and 35th streets as a precautionary measure.

“I’m confident they’ll get it fixed and we’ll be back to business in no time,” Shoppers Drug Mart manager Sue Living said while enjoying the sun during an extended break with colleagues.

Around 285 metres of road, water lines, storm sewer and sanitary sewer along 32nd Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets are being replaced as part of the 32nd Avenue reconstruction project. The work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, 2020.

More information to come.

