Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Gas prices this week in the Okanagan are all over the map.

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents, however the best bang for your buck was in Penticton with the average price hovering around 118.9 cents per litre. The lowest price in the region was 117.8 cents per litre at the Super Save on Green Mountain Road.

In Kelowna the cheapest gas price was 121.9 cents per litre at the Husky gas station located at 3941 Sexsmith Road and Highway 97, while in Vernon the gas prices were significantly higher at 129.9 cents per litre. In Lake Country it was selling for as low as 120.9 cents per litre.

Elsewhere in the province, the cheapest gas can be found in Prince George going for 109.9 cents per litre for regular.

Compared to Vancouver, prices in the Okanagan are quite reasonable, with a lite of gas selling for 139.9 cents.

READ MORE: South Okanagan gas prices among the lowest at B.C. pumps

Comparing provinces, BC. isthe most expensive for gas with an average price at 136.4 cents per litre, while Alberta is the cheapest at 94.5 cents per lite.

Retail gasoline prices are mainly affected by crude oil prices and the level of gasoline supply relative to gasoline demand. Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can increase pressure on available supplies, according to U.S. Energy Information Information Administration.

Unfortunately, when comparing the Okanagan’s prices globally, there is a little to be upset about.

For example, in Sudan gas was recorded as being as cheap as 0.14 per litre on Nov. 4, according to globalpetrolprices.com

Angola is right behind Sudan coming in at 0.32 per litre.

On the other side of the spectrum, the most expensive gas in the world can be found in Hong Kong, costing on average $2.04 per litre, according to the Business Insider. Right behind Hong Kong is Norway at $1.85 per litre.

Previous story
Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says
Next story
Write for human rights at Amnesty International event in Vernon

Just Posted

Write for human rights at Amnesty International event in Vernon

Event to support 10 human rights victims, including Ontario’s Grassy Narrows First Nation

Gas prices fluctuate by more than 10 cents across the Okanagan

On Thursday morning, a litre of gas in the Central Okanagan was 122.9 cents

Hootsuite founder from Vernon seeks new CEO

Ryan Holmes moving to executive chairman of major social media management company

Townhomes to open on SilverStar in 2020

The Peaks are the last phase of the Pinnacles developments

Real estate prices from Peachland to Revelstoke cooling down: report

Average condo price down 14 per cent month-over-month

VIDEO: Canopy Growth and Drake team up on new cannabis venture

Drake will hold a 60-per-cent stake in More Life Growth Co.

B.C. teen receives visibility boost from X-Games athlete after dirt bike stolen

“Help get this kid his bike back!”

VIDEO: Victoria researcher unveils B.C.’s first unique dinosaur discovery

Royal BC Museum palaeonotologist confirms discovery of ‘Ferrisaurus sustutensis’

B.C. should demand mining companies pay cleanup costs up front: Indigenous study

Auditor general recently found the costs of cleanup go beyond government’s surety by $1.4 billion

Some cancer patients waiting longer for surgery as B.C. puts focus on hips, knees

Abbotsford doctors say focus on joints and a lack of anesthesiologists leave local patients waiting

Star Gazing: A Transit of Mercury

Rarely visible stellar event happening next week

Flu season off to a fairly average start in B.C.: report

Influenza A and B ‘considered sporadic’ in B.C., Health Canada report says

‘They’re the first witnesses to a crime’: insects key to solving murders

Dr. Gail Anderson specialises on insects that colonize dead bodies

Kamloops RCMP look for witnesses of fatal crash

Police are searching for a woman who was on scene at the time of the collision

Most Read