Gas prices are on the raise on the Okanagan

Gas prices on the rise across the Interior

Vernon holds the highest and the lowest price right now

Hope you filled your tank last night.

In the Okanagan, gas prices are on the rise. As of Wednesday morning, $1.59 per litre has been seen at Petro-Canada in Kelowna and $1.65 per litre, also at Petro-Canada in Vernon.

The lowest gas price available in Kelowna right now is at three different gas stations for $1.49. Despite some stations posting the high price in Vernon, it can also be found at $1.46 per litre.

In both Penticton and Salmon Arm, the lowest price is $1.49 per litre. The highest price for gas is currently found in Penticton is $1.59 and $1.56 in Salmon Arm.

In Revelstoke it has also been found at the high of $1.65 per litre.

While Okanagan residents complain about gas prices, it’s been found at up to $1.71 per litre in Delta, Surrey and White Rock.

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Gas pricesKelownaOkanagan

