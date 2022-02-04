Drivers in Newfoundland are paying the most for gasoline this week, followed by drivers in British Columbia. Dreamstime | TNS

Gasoline prices at Canadian pumps hit highest national average ever

Crude oil at US$90 a barrel

There is more pain at the pumps for Canadian drivers this week as gasoline prices climb to new record highs.

Fuel price tracking website GasBuddy.com says the national average retail fuel price hit 151.3 cents per litre Friday morning.

That’s the highest average price on record, according to the website, which has data as far back as 2008.

The biggest factor behind the gains is the price of crude oil, which is at an eight-year high. The benchmark West Texas Intermediate price topped US$92 per barrel on Friday.

Drivers in Newfoundland are paying the most for gasoline this week, followed by drivers in British Columbia.

The lowest prices for gasoline can be found in Saskatchewan, followed by Alberta.

—The Canadian Press

