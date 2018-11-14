Gear worth thousands stolen from Merritt search and rescue team

Thieves broke into a storage facility twice in two days to steal gear

Gear worth thousands of dollars has been stolen from a search and rescue team in British Columbia’s southern Interior after thieves broke into a storage facility twice in two days.

Nicola Valley Search and Rescue president Saxon Peters says the break-ins occurred Friday and Saturday at a compound near the Merritt airport.

A post on the team’s Facebook page says personal flotation devices, search and rescue jackets, a computer and television were among the items taken, and most were found Sunday in a nearby ditch.

But Peters says other equipment worth more than $8,000 is still missing.

RELATED: Crash on Highway 97 C, emergency crews called in

The break-ins also knocked the group’s command vehicle out of commission while the RCMP investigation was underway and missing items from the truck were replaced.

Peters says he can’t understand why anyone would target a search and rescue organization.

“We rely on this equipment to help other people and why someone would steal from us is beyond me,” he says.

The search group says the thieves appear to have been sorting through rescue gear and packing up selected items when they were scared off Friday night, but returned late Saturday to finish the job.

RELATED: Central Okanagan Search and Rescue out for Halloween

Investigators want to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious people or vehicles around the Merritt airport last weekend.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Expect no quick end to Canada-wide cannabis shortages, producers warn
Next story
People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Just Posted

Hall call for Vernon’s Ken Holland

Four-time Stanley Cup-winning GM of Detroit Red Wings to be inducted into BC Sports Hall of Fame

Vernon on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September across the province

Vernon rallies around family battling throat cancer news

The Thomas family is one of the many that are financially vulnerable to unexpected personal crises.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

Lavington air quality advisory issued, open burning restrictions in effect

Lavington is under advisory due to high concentrations of fine particulates.

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Active investigation into reported sexual assault at BC naval base

An Oct. 5 allegation is being investigated by Canadian Forces National Investigation Service

Script of remarks from Vernon Remembrance Day event

There were audio issues during the presentation, so we post it for those who may have missed it.

Vernon Girl Guides heading to Toronto

Local fundraisers planned include Lavington garage sale, bottle drive and Facebook auction

Vernon hosts female Atom PeeWee Tournament

Inaugural event sees Kelowna, Penticton, Richmond and Vancouver in town

UBC Okanagan offers its expertise to struggling parents

Pilot walk-in clinic open to the public

Okanagan Rhythmic Gymnastics brings Mulan to Vernon

Finding Mulan is Nov. 23-24 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre

VIDEO: Carport fire sets Kelowna apartment building aflame

Kelowna firefighters were called to the 1900 block of Pandosy Street about 4 a.m.

Man accused of smuggling drugs across Osoyoos border still waiting for arraignment

Armando Esparza-Ochoa was charged on Sept. 1 for importing/exporting a controlled substance

Most Read