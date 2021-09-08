‘Gentleman in Texas’ inundated with calls from Ontarians registering for COVID shots

A public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to “a gentleman in Texas” who ended up answering calls from Canadians trying to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
A spokeswoman for Lambton Public Health says in an email that a news release issued on Tuesday had a wrong phone number for a local vaccine call centre.
Kelly Francis says the release asked people who are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to call the centre to register.
She says the health unit was made aware on Wednesday that the calls were going to a man in Texas.
Lambton Public Health apologized to the American in a tweet on Wednesday, saying “our intent was certainly not to inundate you with our local vaccine queries.”
The unit announced Tuesday it would offer a third dose to individuals with high-risk medical conditions and residents living in long-term care, high-risk retirement homes and First Nations elder care lodges.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.