Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

Hot and smoky days ahead

It’s going to be a hot and smoky few days in the Southern Interior.

Environment Canada has issued both a heat warning and a special air quality report that covers the southern interior.

The website Firesmoke.ca is saying that the interior will be laden under smoke until around 6 p.m. tonight, and then it will start to move on.

READ ALSO: LA CASA FIRE SPARKED

When it comes to heat, however, Environment Canada is reporting that a reprieve is far in the distance.

Daytime maximum temperatures will reach or exceed 35 C today. It will get even hotter on Thursday and maximum temperatures will peak close to 40 C. Overnight minimum temperatures will only recover to the upper teens to 20 C for the next couple of nights.

It will remain hot on Friday as daytime highs remain in the low to mid-30s C. Significant cooling will occur on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Sparks Corn Stand robbed
Next story
Update: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

Just Posted

Vernon Sparks Corn Stand robbed

Sparks Corn Stand employee in Vernon snaps picture of suspect vehicle seconds after being robbed

Vernon nature centre hosts garage sale fundraiser

Mega Fall Garage Sale at Allan Brooks Nature Centre set for Sept. 8 and 9

Get ready for 40 C weather in the Southern Interior

Hot and smoky days ahead

Crews making ‘progress’ on Harris Creek wildfire

The Lumby area has four fires of note.

Hot, smoky air in the forecast for Okanagan

Special air quality statement issued due to wildfire smoke

Video: Humpback whales treat tourists to an early-morning show off B.C. coast

“Our guests, who have never seen anything like this before … those people will go away with a memory they will never forget for the rest of their lives.”

Men running out of air before being saved in dramatic elevator rescue

It was a close call for two men in a flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto Tuesday evening.

Update: Crews mop-up Placer Mountain fire, still 90 per cent contained

Crews have made significant progress on this fire and will patrol and mop-up today.

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season yet

Some 14,000 firefighters from as far away as Florida and even New Zealand are struggling to curb the 18 fires.

Indonesia quake deaths top 130, aid effort intensifies

Rescuers were still struggling to reach all of the affected areas and authorities expect the death toll to rise.

Smokier skies expected near Snowy Mountain fire

Planned burn offs are expected near the Smoky Mountain fire Wednesday

Cross-examination focuses on Manafort protege’s own crimes

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s trial continues in federal court in Alexandria, Va.

Former world hurdles champion Bett killed in car crash at 28

Bett was killed in the car crash early Wednesday morning near Kenya’s high-altitude training region of Eldoret.

La Casa fire sparked

Another wildfire has been identified in the Okanagan. The B.C. Wildfire Service… Continue reading

Most Read