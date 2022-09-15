A Penticton firefighter demonstrates what not to do at their charity dodgeball tournament on Sept. 17. (PFD - Instagram)

A Penticton firefighter demonstrates what not to do at their charity dodgeball tournament on Sept. 17. (PFD - Instagram)

Get ready to dodge some balls with Penticton Fire Department’s charity tournament

The dodgeball games will be held at Gyro Park all day Sept. 17

Do you think you can dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge? If you can, head down to Gyro Park on Saturday for the Penticton Fire Department’s charity dodgeball tournament.

The tournament will be running all day long, and you can also pop over to check out the Farmers’ Market next door while you’re there.

The fire department is raising funds for local charities through the tournament.

Neighbourhood Brewing will also be at Gyro Park hosting and sponsoring a beer garden for the tournament.

Just remember, if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Elections BC issues reminder on expense, ad rules ahead of campaign period start date
Next story
Fatal motorcycle crash at Channel Parkway in Penticton

Just Posted

Dachshunds dressed as hot dogs star in a video to help SilverStar Bike Park promote its new trail which opens this weekend – Chien Chaud (French for Hot Dog). (SilverStar video shot)
Vernon bike park goes to the dogs for promo video

Harvesting Eurasian milfoil in Okanagan Lake. (File photo)
Milfoil infestation continues to plague Okanagan watershed

The District of Stewart is hosting public skating at the Al Lawrence arena Thursday, Nov. 19. (File Photo)
Activities help Vernon families scrambling for childcare

Accelerate Okanagan is inviting companies to take part in its workforce insights salary and compensation study starting Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan salaries reveiwed in study