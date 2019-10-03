Get skis, get caffeine: Vernon ski makers and coffee shop team up for promotion, fundraiser

Customers who buy skis from Skevik Skis on Saturday will receive $100 gift card to Triumph Coffee

Two pairs of Skevik Skis decorate the walls of Triumph Coffee in Vernon (Photo: Adrienne Nelson)

The ski season is drawing nearer with every passing day, and a business partnership in Vernon is offering to keep folks caffeinated when they get new gear.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Anyone who purchases a pair of locally made skis from Skevik Skis will also get a $100 gift card to Triumph Coffee.

It’s a unique pairing of businesses on its face – but then, a warm beverage can be a saviour a cold mountaintop, and handmade skis make surprisingly good café decorations.

“Triumph Coffee is the perfect venue in town to showcase the new Skevik collection,” says Glenn Anderson, co-owner at Skevik. “Enjoy a cup of coffee surrounded by local manufacturing, local artists and local photography. All skiing related of course.”

The companies have also teamed up to fundraise for Vernon Search and Rescue Society. Starting October 5 through March, customers can add $2 their order for an entry into a ski draw.

“The winner will get to choose which model and design they want, it’s completely customizable thanks to Skevik Skis,” says Dudley Coulter of Triumph Coffee.

Skevik Skis will be releasing its 2019-20 lineup the same day of the promotion. The release party will take place at Triumph Coffee from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 5.

Brendan Shykora