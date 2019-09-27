Get that fresh fall look with an interior designer

An expert in your corner can revitalize your home this season

How many times have you sat on the sofa pouring over a home magazine wishing your rooms could be ripped from its pages?

Some people are gifted with a natural talent to impart a space with perfectly balanced colours and schemes that fit with one’s lifestyle and design preferences.

Others are not as equipped. But that doesn’t mean design has to suffer.

An interior designer with knowledge and resources who’s in your corner can make all the difference.

Many people are hesitant to bring in professional designers because of the cost.

But contrary to popular belief, working with an interior decorator is not something reserved for the rich and famous.

Designers actually can save homeowners money in the long run.

A good designer will choose the right amount of high-quality elements that will be durable and timeless.

This means less money will ultimately be spent on replacing cheap materials or redesigning rooms that have gone out of style.

According to the design experts at Homepolish, utilizing a designer to transform a space can create rooms that are more in tune and balanced with homeowners’ needs, helping to improve mood and functionality.

That can extend to other areas of a person’s life and well-being.

Putting the task of designing a home’s interior in someone else’s hands frees up time to focus on other projects as well.

Designers can look at a space with a careful eye and not be influenced by items that have a sentimental attachment. They can help decide if anything should be repurposed or removed.

Plus, an interior designer can help homeowners stay on budget.

Designers also can serve as liaisons for clients who have difficulty communicating with builders and architects.

Designers are trained to think about things that homeowners tend to overlook, such as placement of lighting, outlets and room flow.

He or she also likely has contacts within the industry that can be utilized, saving even more time and money.

A good designer can be worth the investment.

The end results will be an interior that homeowners will be proud to call home.