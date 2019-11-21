Fog slowly starts to lift off Kalamalka Lake in Coldstream Thursday afternoon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Get your head out of clouds, Vernon

Fall fog sticks around all day in northern portion of valley

Fall fog failed to dissipate all day in Vernon.

The low cloud formation started throughout the Okanagan Valley, lifting eventually in almost every other community.

“A ridge of high pressure is in place and under these ridges in the fall, especially in November, we can get these valley cloud and fog forming,” Environment Canada meterologist Bobby Sekhon said.

But just east or west of Vernon, blue skies were everywhere, including in Coldstream.

“It’s running north south through the valley there and anywhere east of that is going to be clear,” Sekhon said.

Vernonites could also get their heads out of the clouds by moving to higher elevations Thursday, and on most cloudy days.

“Silver Star is looking beautiful. Blue skies there,” Sekhon said.

The usual lifting of fog as the day progressed took place in Kelowna, but not its northern neighbour

“We saw some of that low cloud through to Kelowna but then it kind of burned off,” Sekhon said. “Earlier this morning, we did see that low stratus cloud in Penticton as well.”

But north of Kelowna and extending north of Vernon to Enderby, the fog failed to lift.

“It just ended up being a little thicker and sticking around Vernon more today,” said Sekhon, noting similar situations in the Kootenays and Cranbrook took place Thursday.

“A lot of the Interior valleys in general you’re prone to the fall season fog and cloud.”

While the rest of the valley looks clear, Vernon isn’t out of the clouds just yet.

“It will be continuing into the night and into tomorrow as well,” Sekhon said.

In fact, we could be in for some other white stuff.

“Friday night and Saturday we’ll see a chance of flurries or chance of showers coming into the area,” Sekhon said.

A cold snap is also expected with a high of 1 C Tuesday and only zero on Wednesday. Normal temperatures for this time of year are usually highs of 2 C and lows of -4 C.

“We’re going to get a bit of a cold push here, so we’re going to have cold temperatures for a while,” Sekhon said.

READ MORE: Leave gravesites alone: Vernon mother

READ MORE: Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Environment Canada satellite imagery shows the North Okanagan under a blanket of fog Thursday. (Environment Canada image)

Previous story
Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer
Next story
Federal government resists mounting pressure to end CN Rail strike

Just Posted

Get your head out of clouds, Vernon

Fall fog sticks around all day in northern portion of valley

North Okanagan district seeks applicants for waste management advisory group

RDNO looking for 15 people from business, community sectors for working group

Leave gravesites alone: Vernon mother

Woman noticed the flower loop was missing from her son’s plot on the anniversary of his death

Man gets 18 months jail for dealing heroin, fentanyl in Vernon

Sung Hwan Choi, 23, found guilty of trafficking drugs from Lower Mainland in May 2019

Open house event to honour Vernon pillar Nahal

City councillor, event organizer and volunteer Dalvir Nahal to be celebrated Sunday

VIDEO: ‘Climate emergency’ is Oxford’s 2019 Word of the Year

Other words on the shortlist included ‘extinction,’ ‘climate denial’ and ‘eco-anxiety’

65-million-year-old triceratops makes its debut in Victoria

Dino Lab Inc. is excavating the fossilized remains of a 65-million-year-old dinosaur

B.C. widow suing health authority after ‘untreatable’ superbug killed her husband

New Public Agency Health report puts Canadian death toll at 5,400 in 2018

Changes to B.C. building code address secondary suites, energy efficiency

Housing Minister Selina Robinson says the changes will help create more affordable housing

Melissa Tooshley gets suspended sentence in Teddy the dog case on Vancouver Island

Also not allowed to own animals for rest of her life

Security guard at Kamloops music festival gets three years for sexually assaulting concertgoer

Shawn Christopher Gray walked the woman home after she became seperated from her friends, court heard

Keremeos Fire Department acquires new truck

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen approves fire truck purchases for Keremeos, Willowbrook

Wharton Street in Summerland open for traffic once again

Road closure had been in place for past five months for upgrade work

Penticton RCMP do not intend to review sexual assault stats

Eleven out of 29 sexual assault cases in Penticton were deemed unfounded in 2018

Most Read