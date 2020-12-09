Getting new dog license in North Okanagan not a scary venture

Local seniors worried about the Regional District of North Okanagan’s new dog licensing program shouldn’t be, as one RDNO official says the registration process is ‘easy peasy.’ (Photo submitted)

Seniors with concerns over the Regional District of North Okanagan’s new dog licensing program, in partnership with DocuPet, can rest assured the process is not as frightening as they may think.

The RDNO says the system in place to help all citizens with the program is, to quote RDNO general manager of electoral area administration Leah Mellott, “easy peasy.”

“We’ve had plenty of seniors tell us the program is scary,” said Mellott, who has phoned every senior’s home in the regional district to announce the new program to those with four-legged furry companions.

The RDNO launched a new dog licensing program on Nov. 2 with DocuPet. Dog licences are no longer available at pet stores or vets, but there are many options to register, such as online at rdno.docupet.com or through the toll-free number 1-855-249-1370. In-person assistance is also available at the regional district office on Aberdeen Road in Coldstream, the Coldstream Municipal Office or Lumby Municipal Office.

For those who can’t travel, Mellott insists the ‘easiest peasiest’ way is to do it online or by calling the toll free number.

“You will not be placed on hold forever and people will be able to walk you through the process,” she said.

One of the fun features of the new program is that pet owners can upgrade to a ‘designer tag’ if they wish. The designer tag functions exactly the same as a regular tag but gives lots of options to choose a tag that suits any dog’s personality (“bling” for dogs). And 20 per cent of all designer tag sales are donated to the local SPCA.

More than $1,600 has already been raised for the SPCA in just the first few weeks that the program has been up and running.

Another amazing feature is the 24-7 lost pet service that comes free with every licence. Everyone who registers has the option of joining the “lost pet brigade” and will receive an email if any dog is lost. Rather than just dog control looking for a lost pet, the entire dog community can help in the search.

DocuPet has partnered with more than 55 communities and licenses more than 350,000 dogs. Every Friday they feature “Found Pet Friday” on their website, with a heartwarming story of how the lost pet service helped to quickly reunite a lost pet with their owner.

Licences are still only $20 if purchased before Dec. 31. Designer tags are $15. you can pay for the tags with cash, debit, cheque or credit card.

