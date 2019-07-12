Ghosts of Vernon explored

Gabriel Newman will lead the after-dark tours for one week starting on July 29

Gabriel Newman will be leading the 16th annual Vernon ghost tours every night for one week starting on July 29. (Black Press Media file photo)

Ghost tours are returning to downtown Vernon and the Lower East Hill area later this month.

From July 29 to Aug. 4, tour leader Gabriel Newman will be offering after-dark haunted walks that start at the steps of the Vernon Museum, nightly at 9 p.m.

Newman draws on his theatre background to combine drama and storytelling on the tour.

The tours last approximately an hour and a half, and include stories about haunted houses, murders, paranormal anomalies, and macabre historical oddities.

This is the 16th annual year of the tours.

Tickets are $5 for children ages 12 years and under, and $10 for those who are over the age of 13.

Pre-registration is not required, however, attendees are expected to bring correct cash for the tour.

Private tours for 20 or more people are also available on request.

For more information, contact Newman at 250-260-8757 or email ghosttours@shaw.ca.

