Evacuees from Yellowknife, territorial capital of the Northwest Territories, are greeted with the Aurora Borealis as they arrive to a free campsite provided by the community in High Level, Alta., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Braden

‘Ghost town’: thousands continue to flee Yellowknife as wildfires loom

’There is no looting, your homes are safe, you’ve gotta lock up and head out of town’

Yellowknife faded into a ghost town in the face of looming wildfires Friday as the mayor of the territorial capital urged residents to leave.

“Grocery stores aren’t open. There’s no services here in town. The smoke’s going to get thick, so really encouraging folks (to) head out now,” Rebecca Alty told CBC News Friday morning, urging residents to ignore unfounded rumours of looting.

“RCMP are patrolling the neighbourhoods,” she told the network.

“There is no looting. Your homes are safe. You’ve gotta lock up and head out of town.”

Thousands of residents in the city of 20,000 continued to leave by air or road Friday. The goal is to get everyone out should the fire, about 15 kilometres from the city’s outskirts, advance and cut off access.

Officials said roads would stay open and flights would continue past the noon deadline as long as it is safe.

Once-busy streets were emptied, with stores and businesses closed.

“It’s a ghost town,” said Kieron Testart, who was going door-to-door in the nearby communities of Dettah and NDilo on a cold, smoky and windy morning to check on people.

“This is kind of the D-Day for the fire effort. If it’s going to get bad, it’s going to get bad today.”

In Yellowknife, gas stations — if they had fuel — were still operating as of Friday morning. One grocery store and a pharmacy remained open — as did a bar, where exhausted workers were gathering at the end of long shifts.

“It’s kind of like having a pint at the end of the world,” Testart said.

