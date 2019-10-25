Gift card program pumps up local Vernon business

One card, multiple stores: Local Gift Card can be used at various shops around town

Vernon will have one gift card to rule them all with the introduction of the Local Gift Card.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Okanagan-based program to allow for shoppers to explore a variety of local businesses with one gift card.

“Gift cards have been around for a long time,” manager Dione Chambers said. “But, Sarah Coffey had the vision to embrace the growing desire of local residents to support small entrepreneurs right here at home.”

The Local Gift Card will be available to its members and Chambers said it’s a great opportunity for restaurants, hair salons, spas and boutique shops “to have access to a gift card that will be cross-promoted.”

Vernonites’ wallets will be kept thin with this one card that can be used at a variety of businesses throughout town.

“We believe the Local Gift Card will increase the profile of participating merchants, particularly as they are a great gift idea for corporations and agencies to acknowledge their clients and staff,” Chambers said.

Chamber members will be able to save 15 per cent of annual fees with their participation in the gift card program and the first 20 businesses to register will be invited to an exclusive reception. The cards are available for purchase at the chamber office.

The people of Vernon can purchase a gift card by connecting with chamber staff or going online to thelocalgiftcard.ca.

