Glass added to curbside recycling in the North Okanagan

Residents will receive grey boxes to be filled with glass containers for collection starting Dec. 1

North Okanagan residents can start setting out glass for curbside recycling collection Dec. 1, 2020. (File photo)

Recycling glass will soon be an easier task in the North Okanagan.

Starting Dec. 1, glass containers will be included in curbside recycling collection.

Grey boxes will be dropped off curbside to all North Okanagan residents in November. Residents will need to set the glass out separately from other materials using the grey boxes.

Glass bottles and jugs currently have to be taken to a recycling depot, leading many to simply throw them in the trash to avoid the hassle.

The new Recycle BC program is an effort to reduce the amount of recyclable materials that end up in the landfill and to reduce contamination so more materials are successfully recycled.

For more information on how to properly sort your recycling, see Recycle BC’s 2020-2021 recycling guide.

Recycling