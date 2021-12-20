Glass recycling pickup returns to Okanagan

Okanagan residents are allowed to recycle glass again, but are being urged to watch what else they put in their blue bins.

Collection of glass at homes and depots is back on, while residents must still hang onto their Styrofoam until further notice.

With transportation challenges in some areas starting to ease and the primary end market for glass no longer under evacuation order, glass bottle and jar restarted Dec. 20.

Due to the unprecedented flooding and resulting road closures throughout B.C., collection of glass and Styrofoam at depots was suspended Nov.22.

In addition to the resumption of glass collection, residents can still take paper, cardboard, containers (plastic and metal), plastic bags and overwrap, and other flexible plastic packaging to depots. These are materials that can be baled and stored in a more compact manner at receiving facilities.

“We are hopeful residents can continue to appreciate the exceptional circumstances we are experiencing in the province and thank everyone for helping ensure all materials can eventually be managed responsibly,” said Travis Kendel, Regional District of Central Okanagan engineering manager.

There will be no changes to curbside collection schedule as this years’ statutory holidays (Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1) fall on the weekend.

With Christmas coming, residents are reminded to put all wrapping paper (except foil wrap), flattened boxes and cartons into your recycling cart for curbside pick-up, or take to your nearest recycling depot. Keep the recycling spirit going by saving all shiny and foil wrapping paper and cards, ribbons and bows for re-use.

Recycling Cart “Naughty” List

• No ribbons and bows

• No foil gift wrap

• No padded envelopes

• No toys

• No lights

• No batteries

“We understand that sorting waste and recycling can sometimes be confusing. Most residents are doing a pretty good job putting only what’s acceptable into their recycling carts. But our audits continue to show there is still a significant number of unacceptable items going into our recycling carts,” Kendel said.

“Plastic bags, plastic toys, clothing, garbage, books, food waste, garden hoses, electronics, construction materials, scrap metals, furnace filters, and even yard waste—items that have never been accepted in our curbside recycling program are still showing up and contaminating the recycling stream.

“If we don’t significantly reduce and eliminate these unacceptable products from our recycling loads, we face financial penalties from Recycle BC. We all need to do a better job and that requires continuous education and monitoring.”

The Glenmore Landfill and Recycling Depot at 2720 John Hindle Drive in Kelowna will be closed Dec. 25, 26, and Jan. 1. Outside of these holidays, the hours are Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

For more Recycling Depot locations, and info on what to recycle, visit rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App (Google Play or App store), or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at recycle@rdco.com or 250-469-6250.

