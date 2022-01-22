(Photo - CDC)

(Photo - CDC)

Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna declares COVID-19 outbreak

Interior Health announced the outbreak on Jan. 20

Interior Health (IH) has declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at a Kelowna retirement and long-term care facility.

On Thursday (Jan. 20), Glenmore Lodge was the most recent health centre listed on IH’s COVID-19 list.

The number of cases is unknown. The BCCDC releases weekly outbreak reports for long-term care, assisted living and independent every Wednesday.

There are now five active outbreaks in Kelowna, according to IH. Village at Smith Creek announced confirmed coronavirus cases at the facility on Jan. 16. Across the province, there are 62 declared outbreaks, with 19 of them in the Interior.

As the Omicron variant remains prevalent around the province, there are currently 33,977 active cases (6,490 in the Interior), with 924 people in hospital and 130 in critical care (ICU).

READ MORE: B.C. reports 2,364 more COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths Friday

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

COVID-19Kelowna

Previous story
COVID-19 cases in Splatsin triple in less than a week
Next story
Unvaccinated truckers plan “Freedom Convoy” to protest cross-border vaccine mandate

Just Posted

Ryan Oliverius will produce a docu-series called Decolonizing Wellness thanks to a $10,000 sponsorship from Telus Storyhive Voices. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan Indian Band council member to produce video series on Indigenous health

(Photo - CDC)
Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna declares COVID-19 outbreak

Noah Carlson with the kill for the UBCO Heat (Photo - Kassandra Kartar)
UBCO basketball splits, men’s volleyball falls short and Chiefs win on Friday night

The Splatsin community is in the midst of a COVID-19 outbreak as of Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (File photo)
COVID-19 cases in Splatsin triple in less than a week