The Global Energy Monitor says an international boom in liquefied natural gas exports is undermining global efforts to stop climate change and Canada is one of the industry’s biggest players. A worker fills his truck at the Shell Sunset water hub for the Groundbirch Saturn natural gas plant outside of Fort St. John, B.C., Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

The Global Energy Monitor says an international boom in liquefied natural gas exports is undermining global efforts to stop climate change and Canada is one of the industry’s biggest players.

The report, released on Canada Day, says there are projects in development globally that by 2030 would increase natural gas supply to 806 million tonnes above what they are now.

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada. Only the United States, at 39 per cent, has more new natural gas exports in the works, the report says.

The Global Energy Monitor is an international non-governmental organization that catalogues fossil-fuel infrastructure.

The report says the increase in natural gas is driven largely by the North American fracking boom, which changed the industry about 11 years ago.

But it also says the investments are “on a collision course” with the goals of the Paris climate change accord.

ALSO READ: LNG Canada gets its tax break from the province

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey
Next story
Court case seeks details of how Nova Scotia man was wrongfully convicted of murder

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Vernon

Washboard Union, Simply Queen and Hysteria among top acts to take A&W Music Festival stage

Mackie Lakehouse kicks off summer tea season

Downton Abbey-inspired fashions encouraged at event July 6

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and rain, chance of a thunderstorm

Clouds and rain forecast for the region on Tuesday

Vernon councillor seeks cost info for hiring private security firm to help combat petty crime

Scott Anderson said ‘presence of more uniforms is a deterrence to crime in and of itself’

New Vernon park opens on former camp site

Hurlburt Park will have official grand opening on Friday, Aug. 2

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

RCMP seek public information in homicide case

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

Search and Rescue finds hikers on Canada Day after being missing for 25 hours

The hikers and their dog got lost in Postill Lake area

Most Read