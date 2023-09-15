Protesters march down Cambie Street in Vancouver Friday (Sept. 15, 2023) as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels marches in Canada this weekend. (Vancouver traffic cameras/Vancouver.ca)

Protesters march down Cambie Street in Vancouver Friday (Sept. 15, 2023) as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels marches in Canada this weekend. (Vancouver traffic cameras/Vancouver.ca)

Global climate march weekend begins in B.C. with Vancouver protest

Protesters have taken to the streets of Vancouver; David Suzuki to speak at legislature in Victoria

Protesters have taken to the streets in Vancouver Friday as part of the Global Fight to End Fossil Fuels.

The marches, which run Sept. 15 to 17, are described as a “wave of global mobilisation” to demand a “rapid, just and equitable end to fossil fuels.”

Protesters first gathered at Vancouver City Hall around 1 p.m. and are currently marching toward the Vancouver Art Gallery. Another event is planned in Victoria Friday, as well, outside of the B.C. legislature with David Suzuki scheduled as a speaker around 4:40 p.m.

Other major marches in Canada include Ottawa on Friday and Toronto on Saturday.

READ MORE: March to End Fossil Fuels coming to Maple Ridge City Hall

“This historic mobilisation renews and reinforces the globally coordinated efforts focused on ending the era of fossil fuels. The scale of this mobilisation and the urgency of the moment underscore the devastating impacts of recent record breaking heat, deadly floods, and increased extreme weather events,” according to fightfossilfuels.net.

The organizers add the climate crisis is escalating “and in response so is the global movement for climate justice.”

READ MORE: Doctors, nurses want B.C. to limit wildfire, climate impacts of LNG industry

Climate changeVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victims question B.C. psychiatric release, lawyers reject knee-jerk response

Just Posted

Vernon artist Patricia Lawton with a puzzle she created out of a painting of a scene at Davison Orchards Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon artist’s pooch portrait puzzle raising funds for SPCA

Candy scramble during Cherryville Days parade amongst the Viking wench's skirts. (Greta Helin photo)
Outhouse races, parade, weekend full of fun returns for Cherryville Days

No invasive mussels were found in a recent Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society study of 739 water samples from 13 bodies of water. (Black Press file photo)
Prevention working to keep invasive species out of Shuswap waters

Vernon’s Bob Woodman, representing Canada, paddles his way to fourth place in the Master Men’s 60 Solo event at the IVF World Distance Outrigger Canoe Championships in August in Apia, Samoa. (Contributed)
Vernon paddler bronzed at World Championships in hot Samoa

Pop-up banner image