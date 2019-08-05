‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

A video of man seemingly telling a woman to go back to her own country in Banff National Park has gone viral.

The clip, posted by Victoria to Twitter Saturday, appears to show a confrontation between a U.S. tourist and two people.

“Did you tell me to go back to my own country, sir?” Victoria is heard asking.

“Do you want me to throw your phone away? Walk,” said a man wearing a Harley Davidson t-shirt who appears to try and grab Victoria’s phone from her.

A woman wearing a bandana on her head tells Victoria to “just go away” before both she and the man appear to curse at Victoria.

In a comment with the video, Victoria said she shared the clip so “these people don’t get to win.”

“I was just assaulted by a man who first told me to go back to my own country, at Banff National park. Please share. @BanffNP,” she wrote.

I reported it to the proper authorities and I hope something happens. But I think it would be good if it goes viral.”

Parks Canada has not yet returned a request for comment.

ALSO READ: Racist graffiti targets vehicles, mailboxes and light posts in West Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

Just Posted

Vernon ALS champion dies

Murray Vatamaniuck raised thousands of dollars, along with awareness, after diagnosis

Okanagan book looks at 100 years of fruit farming

Think fruit farming has been easy and profitable for a century in the Valley? Think again

Vernon’s Pospisil in second all-Canadian battle with Montreal teen

Vasek Pospisil will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of Rogers Cup Tuesday

Greater Vernon bocce tournament boosts organization

Annual event draws record 98 teams raising $$ for North Okanagan Youth and Family Services Society

Vernon dialysis chairs campaign complete

Led by 93-year-old mom and grandmother Beryl Nerling, $60,000 raised provides 10 new chairs

‘Go back to your own country’: Woman says she was ‘assaulted’ at Banff National Park

Says incident has been reported to authorities

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

B.C. climber dies after falling from the Stawamus Chief near Squamish

RCMP say this is the second fatal fall from the mountain in six weeks

Update: Evacuation alert issued for properties near South Okanagan wildfire

Fire is in the Gallagher Lake area, north of Oliver

QUIZ: Put your knowledge of British Columbia to the test

In honour of B.C. Day, take this short quiz and see how much you know about our province

B.C. VIEWS: Politicians grasp at straws, avoid climate policy reality

It doesn’t matter what parties offer in the fall Canadian election

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

Thousands watch video of whale encounter on Twitter

A day after his heroic rescue of a woman from drowning, B.C. Good Samaritan dies

Langley man came to aid of woman in distress at Lake Hayward near Mission

Most Read