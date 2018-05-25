FILE — Bike week returns May 27 to June 2.

Go By Bike Week good time to talk safety

ICBC urges drivers to watch for bikers in preparation for Go By Bike Week.

Next week is Go By Bike Week — a province-wide event that encourages people to bike to work or school instead of driving.

In preparation for an increase of bikers on roads, ICBC urges drivers and bikers to take extra precautions.

“More crashes mean more deaths, injuries and claims, which is why we need to work together to make roads safer,” said Lindsay Matthews, ICBC’s acting vice president.

In B.C., 760 cyclists are reported injured due to car crashes between June and September each year. This means that six B.C. cyclists are injured every day during the summer months. An average of seven bikers are killed due to collisions each summer according to 2012-2016 police fatality data.

Matthews said that Go By Bike Week is an excellent opportunity to educate British Columbians on road safety and urges people across the province to take extra care while operating a vehicle.

In Vernon, the week kicks off this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Spirit Square. The event is family-friendly and provides the opportunity to meet city planners, ask questions, eat, listen to music and get your bike checked by volunteer mechanics.

