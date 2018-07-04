GoFundMe campaign for Lavington family doubles

A GoFundMe campaign started to raise money for the daughters of Norm Roine, who died suddenly June 29, has more than doubled the campaign goal. (GoFundMe page photo)

A GoFundMe campaign to help a pair of Lavington sisters who have lost both parents to sudden deaths raised more than double the target on the campaign’s opening day.

That’s a strong indication of just how well thought of are the Roine family.

Norm Roine, a father, brother, uncle, friend and well-known Lavington community member, died suddenly June 29. His death comes almost four years to the day his wife Brenda died in a water skiing accident on Sugar Lake near Cherryville July 1, 2014.

“This GoFundMe page is set up to honor the Roine Family, and to assist Norm and Brenda’s two daughters, Ali and Emma, with whatever they may need in their future moving forward,” states the campaign page.

As of Wednesday morning, the campaign had raised $12,725. The original goal was $5,000.



