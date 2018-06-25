Presley asked her mom, Karen Peterson to share this picture and say thank you to the community of 100 Mile House, the Bliss Tribe No Limits, Vancouver friends, family near and far, the staff at 100 mile house hospital, the paramedics and flight crew and the nurses, Dr’s and trauma counsellors at the BC Children’s Hospital. Submitted photos.

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

A girl from the 100 Mile House area was badly burned while working on a science project and brought to the Vancouver Children’s hospital.

Karen Peterson, Presley’s mother, says they’ve received a lot of community support.

“I have the most amazing tribe of humans from all walks of life, all ages, all religions, all backgrounds. The love and support that is oozing out in your words to Presley and I is absolutely inspiring and complete medicine for my soul.”

Among other things, students at the Mile 108 Elementary School have written letters, one woman made her a custom jacket, there was a bake sale and a gofundme was started to help the family, who are in Vancouver to ensure daily care and support. In the first five days, the gofundme has raised over $17,000.

Peterson has been keeping family, friends and community members updated with a Facebook page where she’s shared Presley’s progress.

Some of the more positive updates have included that she will make a full visual recovery (she was wearing glasses) and that she won’t need skin grafts on her face.

However, other updates show some of the struggles Presley and Karen are going through.

“The burn bath did not go as expected. They had to do a deep scrape she was in OR and under anesthesia. I was not allowed in the room. They brought her back after two hours and it was not what I expected. They told us she’d feel better but she came out of the anesthesia screaming in excruciating pain. She screamed over and over that she would rather be dead then do this for one more second. My heart is breaking.”

Among the things Presley has to do are spreading fingers, opening and closing her mouth, lifting her arms, lifting her neck and more. She’ll also require physiotherapy, met with a child psychologist and requires many medications.

“After yesterdays miraculous uncovering of her beautiful face, no one can deny that the power of prayer, love, family, friends, optimism and positivity isn’t real. Keep em coming it is magical what we are capable of,” Peterson says to close out her most recent post.

If you’d like to provide support, you can do so through the gofundme.

This article was published with the family’s permission.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Presley with her mom, Karen Peterson.

Previous story
Enderby couple reeling after Lotto Max win
Next story
VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Just Posted

Enderby couple reeling after Lotto Max win

Winning $1 million ticket purchased in Armstrong

Exotic cars used as golf carts in the Okanagan

Daily Driven Exotics films a YouTube episode at Predator Ridge near Vernon

Missing Vernon woman found safe

Reported missing April 20

Names sought for Vernon’s new bike park trails

UPDATE: Click to make your suggestions for trail names at Becker Bike Park

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

More rain on the way

Environment Canada is calling for thunderstorms in the Okanagan - Shuswap

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

Lovsin on Round 8 in golfathon

Raising money for ALS in marathon at Spallumcheen Golf &CC

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

Acclaimed B.C. author shares work at Vernon’s Bookland

Michael Kluckner will be at Bookland June 29 from 3-5 p.m.

B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appears in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

Imperial Tobacco ‘shocked’ by Health Canada’s proposed package regulations

Company says there are ‘a number of provisions that are basically impossible’

Gofundme for B.C. girl badly burned during science project

Community support from South Cariboo and others really appreciated

Legion Week celebrated across B.C.

Starting today, BC/Yukon Command of Royal Canadian Legion is hosting events in 65 communities

Most Read