GoFundMe launched after Vernon woman loses all in fire

Lynn Retzer's Louie's Lane home and shop, off Westside Road in Vernon, lost in Wednesday night fire

  Oct. 12, 2018 11:53 a.m.
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a Vernon woman who lost her home to fire.

Lynn Retzer and a male friend were in the home on Louie’s Lane, off Westside Road, just after 7 p.m. Wednesday when the man noticed a fire in the living room area.

The two got out safely, then watched as fire destroyed the home built by Retzer and her late husband, Walter Graham.

A shop on the property was also destroyed. The Okanagan Indian Band fire department saved two nearby structures, and a neighbouring home sustained siding and soffit damage from the flames.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point.

Retzer’s son, Jeremy Graham, launched the online campaign.

“I am asking you to chip in to help my mother rebuild her life,” said Graham. “As a widow of my late father, and terrific mother of three, I feel as though this woman deserves a break.”

Retzer has fire insurance.

A total of $750 has been raised as of 11 a.m. Friday, with a goal set at $10,000.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
