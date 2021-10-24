A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a family friend for a 20-year-old man named Declan, seriously injured in a UTV rollover accident near Lavington Sept. 29. The man is in a coma in Kelowna General Hospital. (GoFundMe photo)

A GoFundMe campaign has been started by a family friend for a 20-year-old man named Declan, seriously injured in a UTV rollover accident near Lavington Sept. 29. The man is in a coma in Kelowna General Hospital. (GoFundMe photo)

GoFundMe launched for man injured in Coldstream rollover

Family friend hoping to help parents of man named Declan, 20, who is at KGH

A family friend has stepped up to help some North Okanagan friends in need.

Russ van Beveren has launched a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Gord Arthur and Angie Abgrall, whose son, Declan, 20, was seriously injured in a UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) rollover at the end of September.

“Declan was airlifted to KGH (Kelowna General Hospital) and remains there to this day in a coma,” wrote van Beveren. “Gord and his family are in their worst nightmare and I am hoping we can all help relieve some of the stress by taking care of financial concerns for them. Any help you can donate would be greatly appreciated.”

As of Sunday, Oct. 24, at 12:30 p.m., the campaign had raised more than $6,000 toward a goal of $30,000.

Declan was injured Sept. 29. Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was called to the rollover one kilometre up Noble Canyon Road off Highway 6 in Lavington at around 12:30 p.m.

Police said their initial investigation showed a UTV failed to negotiate a sharp turn and left the road, rolling several times before coming to rest in a ditch.

The two occupants freed themselves and called 911.

Declan was airlifted by BC Ambulance Services while the passenger, an 18-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

