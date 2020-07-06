GoFundMe launched for man severely injured in West Kelowna crash

Doctors say it could be 12 months before Tyler Sheriff is able to walk again

Tyler Sheriff will remain in hospital for the next four to six weeks. (Contributed)

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for a man who was severely injured in a crash on Westside Road last month.

On June 29, Kelowna man Tyler Sheriff and a friend were in a horrific accident in which their truck went backwards over the side of the road.

The friend walked away with just cuts and bruises, but Sheriff was not so lucky.

According to his wife, Sandy, Sheriff broke his left shoulder blade, he crushed his pelvis, broke his hip, twisted his femur and dislocated his knee and wrecked his sciatic nerve. He’s also temporarily on dialysis, as his kidneys began to fail.

Doctors reconstructed his pelvis area, but say it may be a year before Sheriff can walk again. He is expected to spend the next four to six weeks in the hospital.

“Since Tyler is unable to return to work any time soon and they have limited financial coverage, I’m asking for friends, family and his community to help out if they can,” reads the fundraiser’s webpage set up by Lori Jayne.

Any funds raised will go directly to Sheriff and his family.

“His wife Sandy, daughter Summer (4) and son Tyson (16) are going to need a lot of support over the next year,” reads the page.

READ MORE: Kelowna cyclist breaks national ‘everesting’ record

READ MORE: Milestone RCMP Cops For Kids fundraiser ride going virtual

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashfundraiser