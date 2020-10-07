Crews continue to battle a fire at Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna that broke out overnight on the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 7. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

GoFundMe launched for owners of Kelowna’s fire-gutted Olympia Greek Taverna

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family

Residents heartbroken over the loss of a landmark Rutland restaurant have started an online fundraiser to get the business back up and running as soon as possible.

Rutland’s Olympia Greek Taverna, a restaurant that had been serving the community for more than 50 years, was ravaged by fire on Tuesday evening, causing severe structural damage. Crews were still battling the fire on Wednesday afternoon.

A GoFundMe campaign launched on Wednesday, with a goal to raise $7,500 to help owners Mike and Chris Koutsantonis through the tough time.

“This is for anyone who loves to eat at this well know establishment and wants them to get back up and running again as soon as possible,” reads the fundraiser’s webpage.

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family.

Wednesday morning, Koutsantonis told the Capital News he wants to rebuild and continue the family business, but how or when that will be, it’s still too early to tell.

READ MORE: ‘It’s devastating’: Olympia Taverna owner speaks on restaurant loss

READ MORE: Kelowna restaurant landmark up in flames

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefundraiser

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Just Posted

New Armstrong city hall plans before council

Conceptual plans are for a two-storey facility on Bridge Street at an estimated $4 million

Education, intervention key in snuffing youth fire-starters, says North Okanagan fire department

Vernon area fire departments seek support for Youth Firesetting Intervention Program

EDITORIAL: Applying for the job of governing

Elected officials will be charged with a difficult task

Vernon catering employee’s independence continues to grow

Annie Stanyer is a success story of WorkBC’s Opportunities Fund

Water advisory in effect while upgrades on tap in Lake Country

Temporary supply change from Okanagan to Beaver Lake

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Okanagan couple killed in highway collision near Sicamous

The two-vehicle crash led to the closure of Highway 97A for several hours on Oct. 6

GoFundMe launched for owners of Kelowna’s fire-gutted Olympia Greek Taverna

The money raised will go towards helping the owners, their staff and family

Police seek help with hit-and-run that killed reported Kelowna Hells Angel

Michael “Speedy” Christiansen was found dead Sept. 21 in the Fraser Valley; police say he was hit by a truck four days prior

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

‘It’s devastating’: Owner of fire-ravaged Kelowna restaurant speaks on loss

Brothers Mike and Chris Koutsantonis ran Olympia Greek Taverna until the night of the fire

Suspects ram Kelowna business in attempt to steal Bitcoin ATM

The break-and-enter attempt took place at 3:02 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 2000-block of Gordon Drive.

Most Read